BlackRock Inc. Sells 46,198 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (TSE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,252,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Trinseo worth $148,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,498.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TSE opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $82.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 22.07%.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $75.00 price target on Trinseo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Trinseo to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.
About Trinseo
Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
