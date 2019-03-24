BlackRock Inc. Sells 46,198 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (TSE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,252,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Trinseo worth $148,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,498.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of TSE opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $82.18.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 40.17% and a net margin of 6.32%. Trinseo’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $75.00 price target on Trinseo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Trinseo to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/blackrock-inc-sells-46198-shares-of-trinseo-s-a-tse.html.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.