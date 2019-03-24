BlackRock Inc. Has $145.98 Million Holdings in Total SA (TOT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,797,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,235,207 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Total worth $145,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Total by 605.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,263,000 after purchasing an additional 509,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 47.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $329,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,239 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Total by 96.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 76,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 24.8% during the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 107,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Total from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $56.01 on Friday. Total SA has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $143.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Total had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

