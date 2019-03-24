BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Holdings Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock worth $50,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Security Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lau Associates LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $472.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $498.00 price target (up previously from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 price target on shares of BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.49.

NYSE BLK opened at $417.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $557.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

In other news, Director Jeff A. Smith sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $96,977.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $18,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,650 shares of company stock valued at $57,774,089. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

