BlackRock Inc. Acquires 145,621 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (STC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,486,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Stewart Information Services worth $144,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,376,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,941,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,376,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,941,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1,038.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,929,000 after buying an additional 525,474 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 33.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,397,000 after buying an additional 118,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,721,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Mark Lessack sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $46,747.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $42.70 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.12). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $469.93 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Stewart Information Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

