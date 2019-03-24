BlackBerry (BB) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BB. TheStreet upgraded BlackBerry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered BlackBerry to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $9.02 on Friday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.50 and a beta of 2.06.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackBerry will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,508,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,272,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,038,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.