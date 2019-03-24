BlackBerry (BB) Earns Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “weight” rating on the stock.

BB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.40 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $13.18.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 381,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.