BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) & Sodexo (SDXOF) Head-To-Head Review

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sodexo does not pay a dividend. BJ’s Restaurants pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BJ’s Restaurants and Sodexo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 2 3 6 0 2.36 Sodexo 0 0 0 0 N/A

BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus price target of $65.20, suggesting a potential upside of 43.61%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than Sodexo.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Sodexo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants 4.55% 16.97% 7.37% Sodexo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Sodexo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $1.12 billion 0.86 $50.81 million $2.35 19.32 Sodexo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Sodexo.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats Sodexo on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of November 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The company operates its restaurants under the BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ's Restaurant & Brewery, BJ's Pizza & Grill, and BJ's Grill brand names. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

About Sodexo

Sodexo S.A. develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers. The company also provides benefits and rewards services, such as employee benefits, incentive and recognition programs, expense management, public benefits, and gift cards and boxes. In addition, it offers concierge services; in-home care services comprising assistance with eating, bathing, walking, and housecleaning, as well as helps in maintaining social contact and relationships; and grocery shopping, going to work, and a doctor's appointment services, as well as operates child day-care centers. The company was formerly known as Sodexho Alliance and changed its name to Sodexo S.A. in 2008. Sodexo S.A. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.