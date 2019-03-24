Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 187,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,038 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 260.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 189,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,522,000.

IJR opened at $75.33 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $90.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

