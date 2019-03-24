Biogen (BIIB) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho set a $427.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Biogen to $338.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.39.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $216.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen has a 52 week low of $216.49 and a 52 week high of $388.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $328.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,299,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,061.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $324.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,745,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,897.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.