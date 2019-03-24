BidaskClub Upgrades Myokardia (MYOK) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

MYOK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myokardia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Myokardia from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Myokardia from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Myokardia in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.27.

NASDAQ:MYOK traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.31. 793,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,671. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.79. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 201.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Analysts expect that Myokardia will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 4,168,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $157,000,736.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.86 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,316.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Myokardia in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Myokardia in the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

