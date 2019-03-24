BidaskClub Upgrades Haynes International (HAYN) to Hold

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Get Haynes International alerts:

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $44.10.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.63 million. Haynes International had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Haynes International by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Haynes International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.