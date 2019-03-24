BidaskClub Downgrades Silicom (SILC) to Strong Sell

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

NASDAQ SILC opened at $36.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.02. Silicom has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $45.50.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 54,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Silicom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Silicom by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silicom by 6.1% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Silicom by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

