BidaskClub Downgrades Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) to Strong Sell

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $16.51 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $110.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Shawn O. Walker sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $33,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Tredway sold 39,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $704,603.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,695.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $913,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,127,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,260,000 after acquiring an additional 388,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,931,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,021,000 after purchasing an additional 163,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,931,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,021,000 after purchasing an additional 163,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,682,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,376,000 after purchasing an additional 56,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,816,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 96,684 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

