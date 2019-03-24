BidaskClub Downgrades Fidelity Southern (LION) to Sell

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LION. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of Fidelity Southern stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. Fidelity Southern has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $737.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Fidelity Southern had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity Southern will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rankin M. Smith, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rankin M. Smith, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $378,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,977.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,438 shares of company stock worth $695,738 over the last 90 days. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Fidelity Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Fidelity Southern by 473.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fidelity Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Southern Company Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

