Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $86,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 212,397.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,083,000 after acquiring an additional 392,936 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,121,000. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $7,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,584.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 30,622 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,824,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $194.28 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.5844 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

