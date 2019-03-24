Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 8,562 Shares of ABB Ltd (ABB)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,125,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,491,000 after purchasing an additional 366,275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 296.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,230,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 920,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2,682.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 745,943 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.36 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.84.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $18.58 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 19.81%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

