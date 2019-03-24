Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 900.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2,328.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 6,326,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066,233 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,710,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after acquiring an additional 72,498 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,212,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $124.04 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.23 and a fifty-two week high of $131.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.5778 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/bessemer-group-inc-grows-position-in-ishares-sp-100-etf-oef.html.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.