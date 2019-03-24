Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 295,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 17,291 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $154,431,000 after acquiring an additional 97,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,661 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Compass Point cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Patrick J. Sheehan sold 9,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $303,109.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,226 shares in the company, valued at $67,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Sheehan sold 28,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $858,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,226 shares in the company, valued at $68,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,437 shares of company stock worth $42,621. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/berkshire-hills-bancorp-inc-bhlb-shares-sold-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.