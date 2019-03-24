Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Adyen (ADYEN) a €670.00 Price Target

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) received a €670.00 ($779.07) target price from Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADYEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €700.00 ($813.95) target price on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America set a €624.00 ($725.58) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays set a €400.00 ($465.12) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($901.16) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €570.00 ($662.79) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €614.89 ($714.99).

