Bela Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,185.00 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Bela has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Bela token can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and CoinExchange. Bela has a market capitalization of $496,952.00 and approximately $1,185.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.01492070 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018097 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00001473 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Bela Token Profile

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 47,523,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,186,989 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . Bela’s official website is livebela.com

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

