Beazley (BEZ) Price Target Increased to GBX 700 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, December 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazley currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 605 ($7.91).

LON BEZ opened at GBX 509 ($6.65) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 484.20 ($6.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 621.50 ($8.12).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 5,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.60), for a total transaction of £28,300.20 ($36,979.22).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

