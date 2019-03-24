Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Grows Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $186.81 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $153.13 and a 52 week high of $190.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $233,661.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $439,699.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $5,408,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,775 shares of company stock worth $23,249,437. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $173.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.11.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

