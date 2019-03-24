Barclays PLC Sells 18,220 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,220 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,997,000 after purchasing an additional 182,138 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $293,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,108.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $72.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 76.32% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

