Barclays PLC Purchases 35,085 Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI)

Barclays PLC raised its position in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,085 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of PGT Innovations worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGTI stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. PGT Innovations Inc has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGTI. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut PGT Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Feintuch bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $58,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,282. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

