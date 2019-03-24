Barclays PLC Has $1.56 Million Position in National Grid plc (NGG)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Grid by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in National Grid by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 78,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of National Grid from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

National Grid stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

