Banyan Gold (BYN) Stock Price Down 20%

Banyan Gold Corp (CVE:BYN) shares were down 20% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 292,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 129,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Hyland Gold Project; and the Aurex and McQuesten gold properties located in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Whitehorse, Canada.

