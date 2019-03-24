Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,350 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (B)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.29% of Barnes Group worth $35,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in B. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $778,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Hipple acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.83 per share, with a total value of $58,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on B. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Sidoti raised shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Shares of B stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $384.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

