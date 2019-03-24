Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $33.78 Million Holdings in Lindsay Co. (LNN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $33,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lindsay from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $83.57 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). Lindsay had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

