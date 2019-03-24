Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $33.09 Million Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.29% of FTI Consulting worth $33,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,396,000 after acquiring an additional 131,504 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCN stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.25.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

