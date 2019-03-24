Bank of Montreal (BMO) Position Cut by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $75.02 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $62.79 and a twelve month high of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.62. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.762 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/bank-of-montreal-bmo-position-cut-by-candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a.html.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.