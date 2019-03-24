Bank of Montreal (BMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$110.36.

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$104.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Cormark cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$115.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Eight Capital cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$124.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$115.00 to C$114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th.

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.98, for a total value of C$717,482.70. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 26,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.16, for a total value of C$2,658,329.45.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$100.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$86.25 and a 52 week high of C$109.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

