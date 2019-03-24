Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,340,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,028 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $80,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 788.9% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $67.14 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $56.12 and a 12-month high of $71.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2777 per share. This is a boost from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

