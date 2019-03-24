Bank of America Corp DE Has $88.88 Million Holdings in Evergy (EVRG)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.59% of Evergy worth $88,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

In related news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $56,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Hawley bought 500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.63 per share, with a total value of $27,815.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,632 shares of company stock valued at $781,994.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. Evergy has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/bank-of-america-corp-de-has-88-88-million-holdings-in-evergy-evrg.html.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.