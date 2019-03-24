Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stake Decreased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

