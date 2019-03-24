Banco Santander (SAN) Shares Gap Down to $4.89

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $4.89. Banco Santander shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 12834798 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Santander from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.31 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander SA will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 46,183.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1,064.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

