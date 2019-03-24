Banco Santander S.A. Has $3.26 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 124,948 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gardiner Nancy B boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 5,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 822 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $71.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $72.43.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.01.

In other Starbucks news, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $11,635,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,910,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

