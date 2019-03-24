Baader Bank Reiterates “€92.00” Price Target for Bechtle (BC8)

Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €63.90 ($74.30) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €83.88 ($97.53).

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €80.20 ($93.26) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.99. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a 52-week high of €90.65 ($105.41). The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

