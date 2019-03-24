Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a positive rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

AXSM stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $14.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $67,932.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,157.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $62,118.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 908,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $871,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 416,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 223,168 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

