Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 82,595 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $99,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18,524.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,738,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 32,563,028 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14,067.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,083,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after buying an additional 5,047,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,302.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,801,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $781,770,000 after buying an additional 4,458,858 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,134,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $709,769,000 after buying an additional 4,201,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,457,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,354,044,000 after buying an additional 2,136,860 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock opened at $160.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $126.37 and a 1-year high of $172.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.78.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

