Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW) Stake Raised by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 133,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

In related news, VP Heinz Stumpe sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $81,561.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,428.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNW opened at $13.48 on Friday. Aviat Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.09 million for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%.

Aviat Networks Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

