Avaya (AVYA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)’s share price was down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $13.21. Approximately 2,118,721 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 1,009,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVYA shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avaya in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Avaya in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Avaya in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Avaya had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Avaya by 203.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 290,677 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Avaya in the third quarter valued at $495,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Avaya by 289.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,816,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,330,000 after buying an additional 225,882 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

