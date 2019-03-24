AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $201.81

Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $201.81 and last traded at $200.03, with a volume of 12255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $208.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $168.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.60.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $578.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.56 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 42.66%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.33%.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $688,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total value of $980,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,837 shares of company stock worth $18,248,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,700,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,732,748,000 after acquiring an additional 385,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,715,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 172,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,417,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,700,000 after acquiring an additional 74,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,297,000 after acquiring an additional 191,867 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (NYSE:AVB)

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

