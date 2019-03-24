Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) shares fell 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.61 and last traded at $36.90. 701,515 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 529,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOLD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Audentes Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $595,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,377.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,440. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

