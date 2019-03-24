Athene (ATH) Trading Down 5.2%

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) was down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.07 and last traded at $41.13. Approximately 2,463,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,525,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Athene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.17 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 target price on Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.86.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Athene by 4,963.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,184,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,160,720 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Athene by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.
About Athene (NYSE:ATH)
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.
