Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) was down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.07 and last traded at $41.13. Approximately 2,463,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,525,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Athene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.17 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 target price on Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Get Athene alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $866,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,358 shares in the company, valued at $9,390,635.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Athene by 4,963.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,184,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,160,720 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Athene by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/athene-ath-trading-down-5-2.html.

About Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.