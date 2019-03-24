Atento (ATTO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.41

Shares of Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 2814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atento from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.
The stock has a market cap of $263.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATTO. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter worth about $2,785,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter worth about $1,451,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Atento by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 144,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 84,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atento by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 75,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atento by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 322,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.
Atento SA
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.
