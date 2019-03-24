Aspen Technology (AZPN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZPN. Canaccord Genuity raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Benchmark raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.86.

AZPN opened at $102.52 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $118.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.29. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 204.42% and a net margin of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $140.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $705,881.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,670,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $230,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,443 shares of company stock worth $1,611,897 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,448,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 534,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,832,000 after acquiring an additional 455,977 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,972,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,046,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,998,000 after acquiring an additional 392,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,996,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,965,000 after acquiring an additional 362,193 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

