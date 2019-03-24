ASGN Inc (ASGN) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 707.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,471 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ASGN worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 596.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.96. ASGN Inc has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $929.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.80 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASGN in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ASGN from $78.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

In other news, Director William E. Brock sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $91,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,902.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United State and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

