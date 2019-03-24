Artesian Resources Co. (ARTNA) Director Sells $79,706.85 in Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $79,706.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $843,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $350.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.10. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $40.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2423 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,506,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 68,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

