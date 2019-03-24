Arlington Partners LLC Sells 277 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 723 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 20.0% in the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 65.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 100.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $121,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,775,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $7,266,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 392,211 shares of company stock worth $60,446,655. 16.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $164.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.06.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

