Argus One Day Volume Reaches $0.00 (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 623% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Argus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Argus has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Argus has a total market cap of $692.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00039148 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006039 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016242 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00151975 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002574 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Argus Profile

Argus (ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co . Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

